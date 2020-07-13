John Legend Speaks Out Against Kanye West’s Presidential Bid

Singer-songwriter John Legend warned about the "real world implications" of electing an unqualified candidate to government.

His comments seem to be aimed at Kanye West, who announced his intent to run for president as a third-party candidate.

In a series of tweets, Legend said the upcoming election isn’t just an “intellectual exercise,” it’s a “life and death” decision.

John Legend, via Twitter He even sympathized with those that have a “desire” to “break free” from America’s two party system.

John Legend, via Twitter Legend also referenced Chance the Rapper’s recent endorsement of West, saying musicians need to “do [their] homework” before speaking out.

