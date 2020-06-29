Global  
 

Voters urged to wear masks at Madison County polling locations
This morning you're taking a live at at first baptist church, off of governor's drive in huntsville.

Its one of more than 70 polling places in madison county.

Right now primary runoff voting is in full swing.

Thanks for joining us this tuesday morning for waay31 midday news... waay31s sierra phillips joins us live with what the county is doing to keep voters safe this election, sierra?

In the last few hours, just about everyone i've seen heading inside this polling location has been wearing a mask.

This sign is posted outside every polling location i've been to today.

It asks voters to wear a mask, sanitize their hands, practice social distancing and bring their own pen.

I talked with one man who told me every voter inside was wearing a mask.

He said the poll workers were not-- but they were all behind plexiglass.

Listen to what he said happened almost immediately when he walked through the door.

Bob vasile- "there was a woman in the corner who said i had to show my driver's license, then sanitize my hands, then i could go into the voting area."

A mask is not required to vote but madison county has over 25 thousand to hand out if anyone wants one.

Madison county probate judge frank barger told me this morning they've only had 2 voters choose not to wear a mask.

Both voters were asked to wait a few minutes for the polling location to clear out before they went inside to vote.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news.




