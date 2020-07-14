Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We missed our attacking players'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:06s - Published
'We missed our attacking players'

'We missed our attacking players'

Scott Parker felt Fulham missed their attacking players during their 0-0 draw away at West Brom but praised the effort his players showed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Robbie Savage names five players Man United should try to sign

Robbie Savage has named five players he thinks that Manchester United should try and target in the...
The Sport Review - Published

Major League Soccer Players Take Knee, Raise Fists In Pre-Game Tribute

Powerful moment on the field at the Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC game in Orlando where ALL of...
TMZ.com - Published

Dominic Thiem hits back at Nick Kyrgios in Adria Tour spat

World number three Dominic Thiem said on Monday tennis players "must learn" from the ill-fated Adria...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd lists 5 facts working against Dak Prescott in contract negotiations [Video]

Colin Cowherd lists 5 facts working against Dak Prescott in contract negotiations

Tomorrow is the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term deal. Hear 5 facts that Colin Cowherd thinks are working against Dak Prescott as him and the Dallas Cowboys try to agree on..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:30Published
Boogie: College Hoops Is a Business [Video]

Boogie: College Hoops Is a Business

DeMarcus Cousins discusses how younger players choosing HBCUs would change the face of college sports.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 07:04Published
'Way too much criticism of Adria Tour' [Video]

'Way too much criticism of Adria Tour'

World number three Dominic Thiem has said criticism of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour was 'way too much'. The tournament was abruptly cancelled after four players contracted coronavirus..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published