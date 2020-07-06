Global  
 

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to recruiting girls for Jeffrey Epstein
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago.

An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them.

Why the Ghislaine Maxwell case is so shocking to so many

 Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse girls, defies our stereotypes of a perpetrator, experts say.
 
USATODAY.com

Ghislaine Maxwell due to appear at bail hearing

 The British socialite denies grooming underage girls for the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
BBC News

Mary Trump's tell-all book, Alabama Senate primary, Ghislaine Maxwell in court: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Mary Trump's much-anticipated memoir is out, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is due in court and more news to start off your..
USATODAY.com

