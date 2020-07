Crews Continue To Battle Fire Aboard Navy Ship In San Diego

censored.today Crews Continue to Battle Navy Ship Fire in San Diego https://t.co/a0i35Pc4ob Crews Continue to Battle Navy Ship Firโ€ฆ https://t.co/lmXBl5U6W6 2 hours ago

Halle Building RT @KMJNOW: .@USNavy crews continue to battle a fire still burning inside the #USSBonhommeRichard in San Diego. @LHD6BHR #Navyfire https:โ€ฆ 3 hours ago

KMJNOW .@USNavy crews continue to battle a fire still burning inside the #USSBonhommeRichard in San Diego. @LHD6BHRโ€ฆ https://t.co/ukbx8V1v3W 3 hours ago

้ ‹้•ทไปฎๅ ๅŽจ RT @ABC: Footage captured by the US Navy shows the USS Bonhomme Richard still smoldering as crews continue to battle the blaze. https://t.cโ€ฆ 5 hours ago