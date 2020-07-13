Crews Continue To Battle Fire Aboard Navy Ship In San Diego

censored.today Crews Continue to Battle Navy Ship Fire in San Diego https://t.co/a0i35Pc4ob Crews Continue to Battle Navy Ship Fir… https://t.co/lmXBl5U6W6 2 hours ago

Halle Building RT @KMJNOW: .@USNavy crews continue to battle a fire still burning inside the #USSBonhommeRichard in San Diego. @LHD6BHR #Navyfire https:… 3 hours ago

KMJNOW .@USNavy crews continue to battle a fire still burning inside the #USSBonhommeRichard in San Diego. @LHD6BHR… https://t.co/ukbx8V1v3W 3 hours ago

酋長仮免厨 RT @ABC: Footage captured by the US Navy shows the USS Bonhomme Richard still smoldering as crews continue to battle the blaze. https://t.c… 5 hours ago