Crews Continue To Battle Fire Aboard Navy Ship In San Diego
Firefighters Tuesday continued to battle a blaze which broke out aboard a Navy ship in San Diego and injured 21 people.
🇺🇸 PHMC GPE LLC 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 ⚓️ 🇫🇷 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 [TOP VIDEO] Crews Continue to Battle Navy Ship Fire in San Diego
√ https://t.co/OtXVJ6xt3E | Holistic Overview #1.T… https://t.co/6H5uJFjigo 51 minutes ago
censored.today Crews Continue to Battle Navy Ship Fire in San Diego
https://t.co/a0i35Pc4ob
Crews Continue to Battle Navy Ship Fir… https://t.co/lmXBl5U6W6 2 hours ago
Halle Building RT @KMJNOW: .@USNavy crews continue to battle a fire still burning inside the #USSBonhommeRichard in San Diego. @LHD6BHR #Navyfire https:… 3 hours ago
KMJNOW .@USNavy crews continue to battle a fire still burning inside the #USSBonhommeRichard in San Diego. @LHD6BHR… https://t.co/ukbx8V1v3W 3 hours ago
酋長仮免厨 RT @ABC: Footage captured by the US Navy shows the USS Bonhomme Richard still smoldering as crews continue to battle the blaze. https://t.c… 5 hours ago
Shelly Rickel Dozens Injured After Fire Erupts on Navy Ship; Crews Continue to Battle Stubborn Blaze https://t.co/3H9tNxRaR9 18 hours ago
A young girls hosts a bake sale for parkinson's9-year-old girls hosts a bake sale to raise money for parkinson's
Progress being made as crews continue to battle Navy ship fireNavy officials Tuesday said crews are making progress in fighting a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan ParryMeteorologist Megan Parry has San Diego's weather forecast for Tuesday, July 14.