Crews Continue To Battle Fire Aboard Navy Ship In San Diego
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Firefighters Tuesday continued to battle a blaze which broke out aboard a Navy ship in San Diego and injured 21 people.

