Sachin Pilot sacked: Watch Congress' charge & Pilot's response l Key details

Congress has sacked Sachin Pilot as the Deputy CM of Rajasthan and the state party chief.

This after Pilot did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Pilot was colluding with the BJP to bring down the Rajasthan government.

Sachin Pilot responded with a tweet from his account.

