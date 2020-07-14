UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei

The move against Huawei will please the US, which has been pressuring the UK to act.



Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed.



Tom Tugendhat has praised the government for their decision to remove Huawei from it's 5G plans. The Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman added that the move is an important change in direction.



Huawei UK's Jeremy Thompson believes one of the main reasons for the UK government's decision to remove Huawei from the 5G network build is due to American sanctions. The vice president of the company added that this decision will likely result in an increased cost and lower performance. Thompson added that the company does not take orders from the Chinese state.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West.