UK bans purchase of 5G equipment from Huawei
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:56s - Published
The move against Huawei will please the US, which has been pressuring the UK to act.

IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems [Video]

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Tugendhat praises government's decision on Huawei [Video]

Tom Tugendhat has praised the government for their decision to remove Huawei from it’s 5G plans. The Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman added that the move is an important change in direction. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published
Huawei VP: The severity and speed of ban cause problems [Video]

Huawei UK’s Jeremy Thompson believes one of the main reasons for the UK government's decision to remove Huawei from the 5G network build is due to American sanctions. The vice president of the company added that this decision will likely result in an increased cost and lower performance. Thompson added that the company does not take orders from the Chinese state. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027 [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published

UK bans Huawei gear from 5G networks

The British government has said the country's 5G network must be purged of Huawei equipment by 2027,...
Deutsche Welle - Published


