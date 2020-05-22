Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tiger Woods American professional golfer
'No reason why I can't break record this week' - WoodsTiger Woods believes he can claim his 83rd PGA Tour victory on his return to action at the Memorial Tournament.
BBC News
Golfer teases Tiger: 'He's scared' to play against usJustin Thomas, the 54-hole leader at the Workday Charity Open, teased Tiger Woods for his absence on the PGA Tour since its restart.
USATODAY.com
Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return at Memorial TournamentTiger Woods will make his first PGA Tour start since February at next week's Memorial Tournament.
BBC News
Woods says Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy'
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:36Published
Ryder Cup men's golf competition between US and European teams
Ryder Cup captains react to postponement
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
2020 Ryder Cup postponed for 12 months
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
2020 Ryder Cup postponed until 2021 because of impact of coronavirusThe 2020 Ryder Cup, scheduled to take place in September, is postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News
Whistling Straits American golf course in Wisconsin
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Biden is winning the young and the old in Wisconsin. Trump is winning the middle-aged.Despite the stereotype that Donald Trump's political base is "old," the president has drawn negative ratings from seniors in Wisconsin throughout his term.
USATODAY.com
Funding crunch risks U.S. election chaos
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44Published
Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:13Published
Wisconsin officer saves dog from burning houseCaught on camera: Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house. (July 8)
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources