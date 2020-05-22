Global  
 

Tiger Woods: It's not the Ryder Cup without fans
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Tiger Woods said the Ryder Cup was not the same without fans as he backed the decision to postpone the Whistling Straits showpiece until next year.The biennial clash between the United States and Europe had been due to take place in September, but continuing concerns over coronavirus meant event organisers were unable to guarantee the Wisconsin venue could safely host spectators this year and opted to push it back until 2021.

