Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Tina Turner Out Of Retirement With 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' Remix

Turner worked with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo on a remix of the song.

Kygo last year made a remix of Whitney Houston's cover of "Higher Love," which hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kygo announced the news on Instagram, including a picture of himself with Turner, writing that the song will be available on Friday.

"Can't believe I'm releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday!

'What's Love Got to Do With It' is one of my all time favorite songs," he wrote, adding, "It feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist.

Can't wait for you all to hear it."

