Governor responds to MSMA's call for statewide mask mandate Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 03:37s - Published 3 minutes ago Governor responds to MSMA's call for statewide mask mandate The Mississippi State Medical Association is asking the governor to issue a statewide mask mandate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SO WITH THAT.I’M GOING TO IT UP WITH SCOTT.GOVERNOR STATE MEDICALASSOCIATION CAME OUT TODAYSAYING THAT WE SHOULD ISSUE ASTATEWIDE MASKED MAN BARRYYOU’VE DONE 13 COUNTIES SO FAR.WHY NOT DO A STATEWIDE MANDATEFOR MASKS?WELL WHAT I WOULD TELL YOU, ISTHAT THE THOSE INDIVIDUALS ATTHE STATE MEDICAL NICEASSOCIATION AND I HAVE THE SAMEGOAL AND THE SAME GOAL IS THATWE INCREASE THE NUMBER OF PEOPLEIN OUR STATE THAT ARE WEARINGMASKS.WE MAY NOT A HUNDRED PERCENTAGREE ON THE BEST WAY TOACCOMPLISH THAT YOU KNOW, I KNOWTHAT EVERY DENTIST I KNOW WANTSA HUNDRED PERCENT COMPLIANCE.FOR EVERY KID TO BRUSH THEIRTEETH EVERY SINGLE NIGHT SOMEKIDS IF YOU TELL THEM YOU HAVETO BRUSH YOUR TEETH.THEY JUST WON’T DO IT.IT’S JUST THE REALITY OF WHEREWE FIND OURSELVES, MY VIEW ISMUCH LIKE WE HAVE HAVE DONE INTHE PAST MUCH LIKE WE DID INLEAKE COUNTY AND IN ATTALACOUNTY AND SHOBHA COUNTY AND INNEWTON COUNTY AND IN JASPERCOUNTY IF WE HAVE ISSUE ORDERS.THAT ARE SPECIFIC BASED UPONGUIDELINES THAT WE TELL PEOPLEABOUT FOR INSTANCE THE 13COUNTIES THAT WE HAVE CURRENTLYINCLUDED.INCLUDE THOSE COUNTIES THAT HAVEAT LEAST 200 CASES.OVER THE LAST 14 DAYS AND HAD AOR REACHED THRESHOLD OF HAVING.500 CASES PER HUNDRED THOUSANDRESIDENTS AND SO THOSE ARE THEONES THAT ARE MOST UM, WEBELIEVE ARE MOST IMPORTANT.AND WE BELIEVE SHINING A LIGHTON THOSE COUNTIES WILL HELP GETCOMPLIANCE IN THOSE COUNTIES.THE REALITY IS THAT IF WE JUSTISSUE A STATEWIDE MANDATE THEREARE GOING TO BE PEOPLE IN OURSTATE WHO SAY WELL I’M INTISHOMINGO COUNTY.AND HE JUST DID THAT BECAUSETHINGS ARE REALLY BAD IN HINDSCOUNTY.AND SO I’M NOT GOING TONECESSARILY ADHERE TO IT.OUR GOAL HAS TO BE HOW DO WE GETTHE BEST?IS NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS?ADHERING TO WEARING A MASK WHENTHEY’RE IN PUBLIC.AND ENSURING THAT THEY MAINTAINSOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES ANDWE THINK THAT THE APPROACH THATWE’RE CURRENTLY TAKING IS THEBEST WAY TO DO THAT.I APPRECIATE THE OPINION OF OURSTATE’S MEDICAL COMMUNITY.THEY ARE ON THE FRONT LINES ANDAND THEY ARE WORKING HARD, BUT IALSO WILL TELL YOU THAT ALL OFUS.HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY HERE.I NEED THOSE IN THE MEDICALCOMMUNITY AND THOSE IN OURHOSPITALS TO ADHERE TO OUREXECUTIVE ORDERS WHICH REQUIRETWENTY FIVE PERCENT OF CAPACITYIN HOSPITALS FOR COVID PATIENTS.I NEED INDIVIDUAL MISSISSIPPIANSAND OTHER PARTS OF OUR STATE TOWEAR MASKS WHEN THEY’RE INPUBLIC.WE NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT WEARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.WE NEED TO UNDERSTAND.AS I SAID YESTERDAY.ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT WE OR NOTENEMIES WITH EACH OTHER OURENEMY HERE IS THE VIRUS.AND WE HAVE TO DO EVERYTHING WECAN TO TRY TO KEEP THE VIRUSFROM BEING SPREAD.BECAUSE IF WE DON’T OUR





