Kate Middleton, Chunky Bronde Highlights
These days, celebrities are changing up their hair colors left and right.

We're used to seeing members of famous families like the Kardashians and Jenners switch up their looks quite often.

We're talking about The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

The new hue was shared on the official Kensington Royal Instagram page, where the Duchess was shown in behind-the-scenes photos from her new work with BBC Education program Tiny Happy People, an initiative to help support parents and caregivers with language development with free digital resources.

