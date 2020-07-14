FrogFest 2020 canceled

Townsquare Media has decided to cancel this year's annual FrogFest due to uncertainty over coronavirus.

To the popular country music festival...frog-fest this year, you'll have to wait until next year.

Out of health and safety concerns over coronavirus.... townsquare media utica and big frog 104 are cancelling their 32nd annual event.

It was originally scheduled for may 31st at the utica- rome speedway...then postponed until september 19th.

Now it's been cancelled.

If you purchased pre-sale tickets at white's farm supply.... you can receive your full refund.

Those tickets must be exchanged at the townsquare media offices in marcy by august 14th.

If tickets were purchased online, they will be automatically refunded.

