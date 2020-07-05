lancaster wreck

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
From a judge..

On two seperate suits.

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us.

I'm amber freeman.

We start today with a traffic alert for you... according to the lancaster police department...a part of southbound u-s 27 is closed right now...and has been for hours due to an early morning car crash in garrad county.

Lancaster police say just before 6:30 this morning, a vehicle heading southbound on u-s 27 at a high speed, crossed the center line at the 200 block of lexington street.

That vehicle hit a pick-up truck head on and then hit another vehicle.

Police say the drivers of all the vehicles were taken to hospitals.

The city of lancaster traffic reconstruction is investigating.

We will continue to update you as we get new information.




