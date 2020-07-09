Global  
 

Van De Water wins Republican primary in 19th District
The Associated Press says Kyle Van De Water has won the Republican primary in the 19th congressional district over opponent Ola Hawatmeh.

The associated press is declaring kyle van de water the winner over ola hawatmeh.

Van de water is also declaring victory on his facebook page.

We have calls in the board of elections to get the exact vote totals.

He will face incumbent democratic u.s. rep.

Antonio delgado on november third.

Delgado is one of several new york democrats who unseated republican incumbents in 2018.

He is seeking a second term.

