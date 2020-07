Cleveland bar to pay family $22 million after woman fell through broken railing on second story Video Credit: WJW - Duration: 02:00s - Published 1 minute ago Cleveland bar to pay family $22 million after woman fell through broken railing on second story A $22 million settlement was reached in a lawsuit over a 20-year-old woman critically hurt when she fell inside a Cleveland bar on St. Patrick’s Day 2017. 0

