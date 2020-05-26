Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Surges 557 Points
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Dow Surges 557 Points

Dow Surges 557 Points

US stocks rose on Tuesday as investors weighed second-quarter earnings results for US banks against spiking coronavirus cases.

JPMorgan gained after earnings beat Wall Street expectations.

Wells Fargo slumped after reporting a loss and cutting its dividend.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US, forcing states to rollback reopening plans and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic recession.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock market index

Stocks climb worldwide as CEOs prepare latest report cards

 NEW YORK – Wall Street is rising in Monday morning trading as CEOs across the country prepare to tell their investors how much money they made, or lost, in the..
WorldNews

Late rally on Wall Street

 NEW YORK — Optimism returned to Wall Street on Friday, and stocks rallied to cap a shaky week dogged by worries that rising coronavirus counts may halt the..
WorldNews

Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide upturn for markets

 Stocks are pushing higher in early Monday trading on Wall Street, joining a worldwide upturn headlined by the best day for Chinese stocks in nearly five years...
WorldNews
Stocks mostly fall on COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Stocks mostly fall on COVID-19 concerns

The S&P 500 ended lower Friday after a choppy session as investors weighed spiking cases of COVID-19 and Apple's announcement of fresh store closures against anticipated stimulus and continued economic recovery. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Wells Fargo Wells Fargo American multinational banking and financial services company

U.S. banks set aside billions for potential loan losses [Video]

U.S. banks set aside billions for potential loan losses

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo collectively set aside nearly $26 billion for potential loan losses. As Fred Katayama reports, quarterly profit at JPMorgan and Citi tumbled while Wells Fargo swung to a loss.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
Wells Fargo Directs Employees To Delete TikTok [Video]

Wells Fargo Directs Employees To Delete TikTok

America’s fourth-largest bank, Wells Fargo, is barring the app TikTok on company devices and instructing any employees who have it currently installed to remove it immediately, citing privacy concerns. “We have identified a small number of Wells Fargo employees with corporate-owned devices who had installed the TikTok application on their device,” Wells Fargo said in a statement to multiple outlets.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

Gilead sparks Wall Street rally [Video]

Gilead sparks Wall Street rally

U.S. stocks rose Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Asian stocks sink after Wall St losses on economy worries

 BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday on worries economic recoveries might fade as coronavirus cases increase in the United..
WorldNews

JPMorgan Chase JPMorgan Chase American multinational banking and financial services holding company

Beyond Meat Drops 10 Percent After Test With McDonald's Ends [Video]

Beyond Meat Drops 10 Percent After Test With McDonald's Ends

CBC reported that McDonald’s ended its Canadian trial of Beyond Meat in April with no plans to continue. According to Business Insider, the plant-based burger dropped as much as 10% because of the news. While Beyond Meat said in an email they were “pleased with the test,” a JPMorgan analyst said usually if a test goes well, it doesn’t end. Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said the plan with McDonald’s hasn’t changed. Despite the recent drop, Beyond Meat is up more than 90% year-to-date.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Virus could cost Mexico a million jobs: president [Video]

Virus could cost Mexico a million jobs: president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that the novel coronavirus could cost as many as a million jobs in the country as many industries considered not essential remain shut. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dow Showing Strong Upward Move But Nasdaq Posting Modest Loss

While the Dow has shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, the broader Nasdaq and...
RTTNews - Published

Dow Spikes More Than 550 Points To Best Closing Level In A Month

Following the sharp pullback seen in afternoon trading on Monday, stocks showed a significant move...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •MarketWatch


Dow surges 557 points as traders weigh bank earnings and spiking virus cases

Dow surges 557 points as traders weigh bank earnings and spiking virus cases · *US stocks rose on Tuesday as investors weighed second-quarter earnings results for US banks...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® BUSINESS INSIDER is reporting: Dow surges 557 points as traders weigh bank earnings and spiking virus cases https://t.co/zO4gqhAdjE 37 minutes ago

forde_lord

Lord FORDE JAMA RT @businessinsider: Dow surges 557 points as traders weigh bank earnings and spiking virus cases https://t.co/gSMhyiutd2 46 minutes ago

nami13

Nader Nami Dow surges 557 points as traders weigh bank earnings and spiking virus cases - https://t.co/LOPSrZH161 1 hour ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Tuesdays Stock Market Close: US Equities Rise As Dow Surges 557 Points, Nasdaq Underperform...… https://t.co/m27sa1fN9J 1 hour ago

ColorMeRed

Color Me Red 🩸🇺🇸 Dow surges 557 points as traders weigh bank earnings and spiking virus cases - https://t.co/FqbVhbimml 1 hour ago

Turfline

Turfline/Trading Dow surges 557 points as traders weigh bank earnings and spiking virus cases - https://t.co/TKwWvTnGby 2 hours ago

wallstsolver

Wall St Solver Dow surges 557 points as traders weigh bank earnings and spiking virus cases 📰 » https://t.co/qnQBeRWIcs https://t.co/da2u96XcIw 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Dow surges 557 points as traders weigh bank earnings and spiking virus cases https://t.co/gSMhyiutd2 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Analyst Moves: BA [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: BA

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Boeing is the #26 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Salesforce Founder Talks About Coronavirus [Video]

Salesforce Founder Talks About Coronavirus

American billionaire Marc Benioff went on CNBC to discuss how coronavirus is effecting the economy. Benioff said that if everyone in the US wore a mask, the coronavirus crisis would be over in the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Dow Movers: MSFT, MCD [Video]

Dow Movers: MSFT, MCD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, McDonald's has lost about 5.7% of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published