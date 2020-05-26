Dow Surges 557 Points

The S&P 500 ended lower Friday after a choppy session as investors weighed spiking cases of COVID-19 and Apple's announcement of fresh store closures against anticipated stimulus and continued economic recovery. Fred Katayama reports.
JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo collectively set aside nearly $26 billion for potential loan losses. As Fred Katayama reports, quarterly profit at JPMorgan and Citi tumbled while Wells Fargo swung to a loss.
America’s fourth-largest bank, Wells Fargo, is barring the app TikTok on company devices and instructing any employees who have it currently installed to remove it immediately, citing privacy concerns. “We have identified a small number of Wells Fargo employees with corporate-owned devices who had installed the TikTok application on their device,” Wells Fargo said in a statement to multiple outlets.
U.S. stocks rose Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States. Fred Katayama reports.
CBC reported that McDonald’s ended its Canadian trial of Beyond Meat in April with no plans to continue. According to Business Insider, the plant-based burger dropped as much as 10% because of the news. While Beyond Meat said in an email they were “pleased with the test,” a JPMorgan analyst said usually if a test goes well, it doesn’t end. Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said the plan with McDonald’s hasn’t changed. Despite the recent drop, Beyond Meat is up more than 90% year-to-date.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that the novel coronavirus could cost as many as a million jobs in the country as many industries considered not essential remain shut. Libby Hogan reports.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, McDonald's has lost about 5.7% of..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02Published