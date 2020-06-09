Fire house.

This one however has four legs and is trained to sniff out the causes of fires l3: abc 36 news white new arson dog added to the fire department scott county that's right... a brand new arson dog with be utilized for fire investigations.

The dogs and trainers go through extensive training... so much that is only the one of two certified arson dogs in the state of kentucky.

Each k-9 is tested that it can discriminate amount a wide variety of odors all so when the time comes it all pays off.

L3: abc 36 news white jim kanavy assistant fire chief, scott county "they pretty much don't save lives but what they do is they put.

They help in assisting in making a case go to trial."

L3: abc 36 news white new arson dog added to the fire department scott county kanavy says having an arson dog is great professionally and personally.

This is the third arson dog he has worked with.