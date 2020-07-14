Furloughs at Remington Arms

Employees at Remington Arms in Ilion say they received a memo indicating furloughs may be announced this week.

For another bankruptcy and in talks about a possible sale...now word of furloughs as the ilion plant that could come as soon as friday.

Newschannel 2 has obtained a copy of a memo was sent to union employees with some opportunities to apply for an undetermined amount of jobs that will be working during the furlough.

Those jobs will be based on seniority.

The memo does not indicate how many employees are affected.

A final decision on how long and why the furlough's are happening also hasn't been released.

We have reached out multiple times to remington corporate and have not heard back.

We will stay on the story and update you as soon as we learn more.

