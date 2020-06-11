Global  
 

Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter
Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News

Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News

Trevor Noah is ripping into those who visited Walt Disney World in Orlando over the weekend, Tom Bergeron will no longer host ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars' and Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving 'The Real' after six seasons.

Hosts Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews to be replaced on 'Dancing With the Stars'

 Tom Bergeron tweeted that 'Dancing With the Stars' will be looking for a new host, bringing an end to his 15-year run. Erin Andrews is also out.
Trevor Noah Criticizes Disney World Park-Goers | THR News [Video]

Trevor Noah Criticizes Disney World Park-Goers | THR News

Trevor Noah on Monday lit into those who visited Walt Disney World over the weekend during its reopening as the novel coronavirus remains rampant in the U.S., especially in Florida.

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge [Video]

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Inside the NBA bubble: What is life like for the media on the Disney World campus?

 USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina chronicles his first days inside the NBA campus bubble in Orlando and how reporters are settling in at Disney World.
Life inside the bubble with NBA players: Golf, fishing and shotgunning beers

 It's early and it might not always be easy, but NBA players are finding ways to make things work inside the league's bubble campus at Disney World.
Biden Repeats Stance On Police [Video]

Biden Repeats Stance On Police

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden sat down with Trevor Noah to discuss policing in the United States. Biden said he supported police reform as opposed to defunding the police in an interview on "The Daily Show." However, according to Business Insider, Biden also called for turning over "as we can to non-armed police officers." "I don't think the police should be defunded," Biden said CNN reports that Biden was a "staunch ally" to police unions while he was a senator.

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 [Video]

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19

The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando

NBA says only 2 players tested positive for COVID-19 during Orlando bubble quarantine period

 The NBA said just two out of 322 players tested positive for COVID-19 during the quarantine period at the Disney bubble.
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She's Leaving 'The Real' [Video]

Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She's Leaving 'The Real'

Tamera Mowry-Housley is a former child star turned co-host of the popular talk show, "The Real". On Monday, she revealed that she will not be returning to the show. Mowry-Housley shared the news on her Instagram page. "All good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real." "I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

ABC Passes on 'Thirtysomething' Sequel, Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series & More News | THR News [Video]

ABC Passes on 'Thirtysomething' Sequel, Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series & More News | THR News

Colin Kaepernick's life is being turned into a Netflix series, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to make a secret appearance pranking a Conservative rally in Washington and ABC has passed on the pilot for the 'Thirtysomething' sequel.

Jimmy Kimmel Set to Host, Produce 2020 Primetime Emmys | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel Set to Host, Produce 2020 Primetime Emmys | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 2020 Primetime Emmys for ABC. What that show will look like, however, is still quite unclear.

Oscars Delayed Until April 2021 | THR News [Video]

Oscars Delayed Until April 2021 | THR News

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony has been pushed back from Feb. 28 to April 25, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its Oscars broadcasting partner ABC announced on Monday.

ABC Announces First Black 'Bachelor' Star [Video]

ABC Announces First Black 'Bachelor' Star

Reuters reports that “The Bachelor” will have its first Black headliner in its 25-season history. On Friday, the ABC show announced that North Carolina native, Matt James, will be their next leading man. James was announced as the headliner after “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay, who is also Black, said that she would cut ties with the franchise if they did not diversify.

