Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News

Tamera Mowry-Housley Announces She's Leaving 'The Real'



Tamera Mowry-Housley is a former child star turned co-host of the popular talk show, "The Real". On Monday, she revealed that she will not be returning to the show. Mowry-Housley shared the news on her Instagram page. "All good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real." "I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970