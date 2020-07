Lisbon Mayor Wants To Turn Airbnb’s Into Low-Rent Apartments Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 01:25s - Published 1 week ago Lisbon Mayor Wants To Turn Airbnb’s Into Low-Rent Apartments Lisbon Mayor Fernando Medina says he wants to turn Airbnb rentals into long-term, safe rent homes for essential workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this