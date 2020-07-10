Joe Biden Attacks President Trump's Coronavirus Response While In Wilmington

President Trump Lashing Out As More States Lean Toward Online Instruction For Upcoming School YearCBS4's Natalie Brand has the latest out of the White House.
Trump Administration Rescinds Rule For Foreign Students At SchoolsThe Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because..
Biden vows to reverse Trump environment rollbacksPresumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed to reenter the Paris Agreement and get "back into the business of leading the world."