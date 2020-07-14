Watch: Congress leaders show victory sign at Jaipur hotel

A video has been released showing Congress leaders at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

The leaders showed victory signs after the recent developments.

Qazi Nizamuddin, Joginder Singh Awana, Shafia Zubair, Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Dangi, Hakam Ali and Manisha Panwar can be seen in the video.

Congress MLAs of the state have been staying at the hotel since July 14 when they were brought here after CLP meet.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief and Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief.