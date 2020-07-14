Watch: Congress leaders show victory sign at Jaipur hotel

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the foundation stone laying ceremony and launch of grains market in Agar Malwa on July 14. During the event, Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Congress leader and former CM of MP, Kamal Nath. He said, "When Kamal Nath was the CM, he didn't have time to hold a meeting over COVID-19 but he had the time to go to Indore for IIFA awards. A fighter came to the front and took the reins in his hands on March 23 and single handedly faced the pandemic in the state." He also took a pot shot on current political situation in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan ministers left from the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for Fairmont Hotel, after the State Cabinet and Council of Ministers meetings concluded on night of July 14. Earlier today, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief. The decision was taken after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.
