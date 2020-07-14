Dirty Dancing Lake Makes Comeback

C1 3 of course, one of the iconic scenes from the classic "dirty dancing."

And we have news about the lake where that scene was shot.

C1 3 was shot.

That scene was filmed at mountain lake lodge and 12 years ago... the lake there mysteriously dried up.

Scientists studied the lake bed and discovered it has a natural cycle that hits a major low about every 400 years.

They also say the lake bed is unique because it has several small holes in it and the water slowly drains out.

The lake just recently started filling up