Loyola athletes 'devastated', looking toward spring after fall season canceled

Alija Pittenger, Loyola Head Women's Soccer Coach: It's one of those things we kind of saw coming.

But then when youactually hear it, itpunch in the gut.

LoyolaUniversity coaches and studentathletes heard it on Monday.The Patriot League announcingsports will not compete thisfall.

Pittenger: I hurt for myteam.

I know how hard theybeen working and how much theywant to play.

I know itdevastating for them.Devastating but alsorelieving.

Pittenger: In aweird way it was kind ofcomforting to have a finalanswer about what it may looklike moving forward.

In astatement the league says theopportunity for conditioning,strength training and otherpractice opportunities in allsports will be permittedprovided health and safetyconditions support suchactivities.

Who this hurts themost of course, are theseniors.

But their collegecareers may not be over.Moving fall sports to thespring is also still on thetable.

Stepner: Howconversation go when you toldyour seniors that this fallover?

Pittenger: We talked tothem last night.

They weredevastated.

Before they werepreparing for the fall and howthe’Alright.

Sowespring.

Whatlook like?

What are we goingto do now?

Whatever they do,they know each outing could betheir last.

Kaleigh Gallagher,Loyola Junior Soccer Player:Even if we donseason, wetogether.

Never take anythingfor granted again.

Hopefullywe will be able to be back onthe field and we will be backstronger than ever because ofwhat we have been goingthrough as a team.

