Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami Is the New Coronavirus Epicenter
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Miami Is the New Coronavirus Epicenter

Miami Is the New Coronavirus Epicenter

Miami Is the New Coronavirus Epicenter According to the Miami-Dade County Government, the county has seen a 68% increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

Lilian Abbo, via news conference According to state data, the county has recorded over 64,000 infections.

48 hospitals throughout Florida, including eight in Miami-Dade County, have also reached their ICU capacity.

More than 3.3 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus nationwide, with many states rolling back reopening plans.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Miami new 'epicentre of the pandemic' as Florida coronavirus cases surge

'Miami is now the epicenter of the pandemic. What we were seeing in Wuhan six months ago. Now, we are...
Independent - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses COVID Crisis During Miami Stop [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses COVID Crisis During Miami Stop

CBS4's Ty Russell shares what the governor had to say during his visit to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:45Published
Coronavirus Numbers Snapshot 07-13-20 [Video]

Coronavirus Numbers Snapshot 07-13-20

CBS4's Steve Goldstein breaks down the Florida Health Department's dashboard.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:46Published
Health Expert: Miami New Epicenter Of Coronavirus Crisis [Video]

Health Expert: Miami New Epicenter Of Coronavirus Crisis

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports on what health experts say needs to happen to control the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:52Published