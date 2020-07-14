Reaction to federal execution

Death.

Many of you in the wabash valley have expressed opinions about capital punishment happening right here in terre haute.

News 10's dominic miranda caught up with a man who has been on both sides of advocacy in his life.

He joins us now with more on what he has to say in response to the federal execution this morning.

[take pkg duration:1:35] many residents of the wabash valley were left in disbelief this morning when they heard the news that daniel lewis lee's federal execution was completed.

It caused many of you to share the emotions you felt with us.

I spoke with a man today who shared his unique perspective of first being in support of the death penalty....then changing his tune.

Noah cacovski has lived in terre haute for 7 years.

He studied history at indiana state university.

He told me...for a long time he was in favor of capital punishment.

"the idea of, okay, this guy murdered a whole family.... he should die.

I didn't ever really think too deeply about the logic or morals.

I just saw eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth sort of thing."

But then cacovski studied the numbers behind federal executions.

For example... here in indiana....as cacovski reads from his desktop.

The cost of an average death penalty case between legal appeal fees and actual execution fees is about 450 thousand dollars.

This is versus the average cost of an inmate serving life without parole being around 43 thousand dollars.

"that's taxpayer money caught up in things that could be used for something else.

Yes.

I don't think it's the best thing in the world for someone who does that to be alive but at the same time, i don't want to spend 4 million dollars on something like that when we could spend 400 thousand and house him in an isolated cell for the rest of his life."

Cacovski says with everything going on in the world with covid-19... the last thing he wants to suggest is paying to execute people.

Reporting in terre haute.

I'm dominic iranda.

