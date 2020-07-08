Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global COVID-19 Cases Surge by More Than 1 Million Over 5 Days
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Global COVID-19 Cases Surge by More Than 1 Million Over 5 Days

Global COVID-19 Cases Surge by More Than 1 Million Over 5 Days

Global COVID-19 Cases Surge by More Than 1 Million Over 5 Days The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University.

Global coronavirus cases increased by 1,046,200 from July 6 through July 10.

Between July 8 and July 13, they increased by 1,061,600.

On Monday, worldwide cases surpassed 13 million.

There have been over half a million reported coronavirus-related deaths around the world.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned there would be "no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future." According to Ghebreyesus, 50% of cases reported on Sunday came from just two countries, but he did not name them.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via CNN

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Global COVID-19 cases soar by more than 1 million over 5 days, again

Coronavirus cases soared by more than a million globally in just five days as the numbers continue to...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Coronavirus updates LIVE: Woolworths worker in south-west Sydney tests positive for COVID-19; global cases surpass 13.1 million as Australian death toll stands at 110

A staff member at a Woolworths in Bowral, in the Southern Highlands south-west of Sydney, has tested...
The Age - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Africa's confirmed cases now above a half-million

Covid 19 coronavirus: Africa's confirmed cases now above a half-million Africa now has more than a half-million confirmed coronavirus cases.The continent-wide total is now...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

TEUTENBURG

Jack Bury Global report: cities worldwide reimpose lockdowns as Covid-19 cases surge https://t.co/1AlarFn2cy 30 minutes ago

HPdemigod

Bill Reimer Global report: cities worldwide reimpose lockdowns as Covid-19 cases surge https://t.co/JesCb4Ofao @carmindabrendel 31 minutes ago

BarbaraHFlowers

Lord Darnley Global report: cities worldwide reimpose lockdowns as Covid-19 cases surge https://t.co/I0ZWCHnJy8 45 minutes ago

bunnypatella

💧Lynda Creedy RT @KoparaFallsKid: Global report: cities worldwide reimpose lockdowns as Covid-19 cases surge https://t.co/Xok2bFhnz6 55 minutes ago

KoparaFallsKid

💧Robyn D💦 Global report: cities worldwide reimpose lockdowns as Covid-19 cases surge https://t.co/Xok2bFhnz6 1 hour ago

LeipzigSyd

⚳ Lord Coalton RT🇪🇺🇦🇺🇩🇪 RT @knarfnamduh: Global report: cities worldwide reimpose lockdowns as Covid-19 cases surge This is what Gladys has condemned NSW to! Do w… 1 hour ago

matpVI

#MaskUp Indian State of Bihar pop, 125mill ordered into new full lockdown - Hong Kong imposing harsher measures in new rest… https://t.co/uhiYx8tCRL 2 hours ago

ArielBlocker

DrugDesigns Global report: cities worldwide reimpose lockdowns as Covid-19 cases surge https://t.co/SZ6R3h0wkI 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sachin pilot to hold press conference at 10 AM tomorrow, Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News [Video]

Sachin pilot to hold press conference at 10 AM tomorrow, Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News

Minutes after being dismissed from every office he held in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot tweeted, "The truth can be harassed but not defeated. It was the 42-year-old's first public comment in nearly two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published
Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections [Video]

Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, study on BCG vaccine, zero death..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:32Published
Nearly 1 In 100 Americans Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Nearly 1 In 100 Americans Test Positive For Coronavirus

Nearly 1 in 100 Americans has tested positive for Covid-19. As the virus rages uncontrolled, the US has recorded more than 3.3 million coronavirus cases. According to CNN, at least 137,797 Americans..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published