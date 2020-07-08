Global COVID-19 Cases Surge by More Than 1 Million Over 5 Days

Global COVID-19 Cases Surge by More Than 1 Million Over 5 Days The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University.

Global coronavirus cases increased by 1,046,200 from July 6 through July 10.

Between July 8 and July 13, they increased by 1,061,600.

On Monday, worldwide cases surpassed 13 million.

There have been over half a million reported coronavirus-related deaths around the world.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned there would be "no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future." According to Ghebreyesus, 50% of cases reported on Sunday came from just two countries, but he did not name them.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via CNN