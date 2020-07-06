Global  
 

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at her arraignment hearing.

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to recruiting girls for Jeffrey Epstein [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to recruiting girls for Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them.

Why the Ghislaine Maxwell case is so shocking to so many

 Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse girls, defies our stereotypes of a perpetrator, experts say.
 
Ghislaine Maxwell due to appear at bail hearing

 The British socialite denies grooming underage girls for the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
