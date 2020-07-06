Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to recruiting girls for Jeffrey Epstein



Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them.

