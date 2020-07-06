Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at her arraignment hearing.
Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them.
