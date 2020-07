Charlize Theron's been teaching her children about racial injustice Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published 4 minutes ago Charlize Theron's been teaching her children about racial injustice Charlize Theron has been teaching her children about racial injustice amidst the Black Lives Matter movement. 0

Charlize Theron has confessed recent racial tensions in the U.S. have left her shaken as a mum.