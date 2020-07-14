How to Fake A War Movie

How to Fake A War Movie - Official Trailer (HD) - Vertical Entertainment - Plot synopsis: When an unexpected outbreak of peace leads to a ceasefire between Russian forces and Georgian rebels, arrogant rock star Harry Hope fears for the success of his heavily hyped Piece of Peace global charity concert.

Desperate, he dispatches his PR consultant, Kate and her naive intern, Pegg, to create a fake war story -- until the concert, at least.

Directed by Rudolph Herzog starring Jay Pharoah, Katherine Parkinson, Daryl McCormack, Lily Newmark release date August 21, 2020 (on VOD)