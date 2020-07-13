long term care visitation

Ots image:right visitor concerns nursing home.jpg though the state has eased restrictions on visitation at long- term care facilities... many are either choosing to remain closed to visitors or putting additional restrictions in place.

coronavirus outbreak at facilities thomson hood veterans center posted today on facebook that it was postponing in- person visits to its facility because of the increased number of coronavirus cases in fayette and jessamine county.

It says it will reopen to visitors next wednesday if those cases go down.

As signature healthcare... which operates 41 long- term healthcare facilities in the state... says it's allowing limited in- person, outdoor visitation starting tomorrow but only at facilities where strict requirements from the state are met.

kevin hall lexington-fayette county health department "if you have a loved one in these places try to make sure you are following the guidelines do not visit them if you're sick.

Give them a call instead, try and use smart technology like facetime or zoom to be able to have that face to face conversation.

If you go into one of these places while you're sick you're really exposing them and potentially fatal consequences.

hall also urges everyone to follow the governors mandate and if you're out in