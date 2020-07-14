Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former MythBusters host Grant Imahara died suddenly at 49
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Former MythBusters host Grant Imahara died suddenly at 49
Former MythBusters host Grant Imahara died suddenly at 49
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara, who also worked on the 'Star Wars' prequels and Netflix's 'White Rabbit Project,' has died at the age of 49

'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara, who also worked on the 'Star Wars' prequels and Netflix's 'White Rabbit Project,' has died at the age of 49 · Grant Imahara, the engineer behind multiple Hollywood projects, has died at the age of 49...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV News


‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara, an influential popular science personality, dies at 49

Grant Imahara, the electrical engineer and roboticist who rose to fame as a host of the show...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comThe Verge


'MythBusters' Host Grant Imahara Died From Brain Aneurysm

In response to the devastating news, Adam Savage, Imahara's co-host on 'MythBusters', takes to his...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesThe Verge



Tweets about this

JerryRosales21

jerry RT @ForceMaterial: RIP Grant Imahara. The former MythBusters host was at Lucasfilm for nine years, where he worked on the R2-D2 robots and… 7 seconds ago

sethplimp

emperor palpatine RT @nowthisnews: Former 'Mythbusters' star Grant Imahara has died at 49 of a brain aneurysm. The late electrical engineer and roboticist cr… 42 seconds ago

orb1tal_apex

Orb1tal RT @IGN: Former MythBusters host Grant Imahara has died at the age of 49. https://t.co/QxpNXLFyZn https://t.co/sNEwBt1Ngj 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Remembering Host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project' Grant Imahara | THR News [Video]

Remembering Host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project' Grant Imahara | THR News

Imahara died suddenly following a brain aneurysm, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:13Published
‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49 [Video]

‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49

‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49 Grant Imahara, an engineer and roboticist, died on July 13 after suffering a brain aneurysm. The 49-year-old was known best for his role hosting the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published
'Mythbusters' Host Grant Imahara Dies at Age 49 [Video]

'Mythbusters' Host Grant Imahara Dies at Age 49

Imahara was known for his work in electronics and animatronics.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:32Published