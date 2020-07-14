The next time you visit the Ole Miss campus, you might notice a big change.

The next time you visit the ole miss campus, you might notice a big change// the 30-foot confederate monument that has been standing at the circle on university avenue for over 100 years is gone... crews spent the day relocating the statue to a cemetery on campus.... as quentin smith reports.... those who pushed for this change said they always had faith this day would come..

This is the statue that was once the most prominent image at the center of campus at ole miss... now the statue has a new home... nat work crews spent hours relocating the state to confederate cemetery... it's a move ole miss graduate leah davis says she's proud of... "it's been a long time coming.

I think my initial reaction was it's bout time... davis helped write the initial resolution to have the monument relocated... "it's a huge ugly reminder of the history of the university, how the university was built regarding integration when james meridith was integrated in 1962.

It was definitely time for the university to put a more positive foot forward and to say this is not something that we want to welcome our students, our new perspective students and alumni back to campus."

She says it took a lot of hard work and dedication from herself and other student organizations to get to this point... the ole miss alum says she was always hopeful the relocation would happen... now she's excited because of the impact it'll have on those coming after her... "i'm very grateful that it's being done.

My sister is starting at ole miss in the fall, so she can walk onto that campus and not have that monument when she goes to class everyday, when she walks towards the james meredith statue."

Just last month trustees on the institutions of higher learning approved the relocation.

While davis is happy the monument will have a new home, she's not happy about the future plans to spruce up the cemetery to highlight it's latest addition.

"that confederate cemetery was kind of hidden on campus and it was just being maintained, so that's why the statue was requested to be relocated there.

I don't think that any more glorification should happen to confederate symbols whatsoever, so i think it's very disheartening."

The confederate monument has stood tall on campus since 1906..

The relocation costs to bring it here to confederate cemetery will cost just over a million dollars... that money will be privately funded... reporting in oxford... quentin smith... wcbi news chancellor glenn boyce issued a statement saying today's relocation is a meaningful change for our community.

To read his full statement just visit our website at wcbi dot com