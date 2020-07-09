VIRTUAL TOUR! There's a historical bar covered in dollar bills in Arizona - ABC15 Digital
Miners would sign and hang a dollar bill to the walls upon entry.
If they couldn't pay their next tab, the adventurers would find their name on the wall and use that to cash out.
