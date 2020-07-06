Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trolls World Tour movie clip - Meet Tiny Diamond
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Trolls World Tour movie clip - Meet Tiny Diamond

Trolls World Tour movie clip - Meet Tiny Diamond

Trolls World Tour movie clip - Meet Tiny Diamond - Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) gives birth to Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson) in this scene from Trolls World Tour.

Plot synopsis: Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are back for another musical adventure that's bigger—and louder—than ever before!

In Trolls World Tour, Poppy and Branch discover that their kingdom is only one of six musical realms—Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock—that were once united in perfect harmony.

When the power-hungry ruler of the Rock Trolls threatens to silence all other music so her tribe can reign supreme, Poppy and Branch must embark on an epic quest to unite the realms of Trollkind, before the songs in their hearts are lost forever!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QSusie84

Susie84Q RT @pamelamaynard: 5 #Winners- TROLLS WORLD TOUR on Blu-ray! US/CAN ends 7/20 #TrollsWorldTour #MomDoesReviews https://t.co/LEQNjJwtEA Grea… 25 minutes ago

Kimberlyclaross

Ꮶimberly If it wasn’t for the Trolls World Tour movie my nephew,niece and Alex wouldn’t be hip to good 80s music 🎶 they rand… https://t.co/cVbSzDC3ok 47 minutes ago

veryfinefeline

k💫tie @_kelly4prez https://t.co/tPRbt7N5ow if you don’t mind kisscartoon haha :> 2 hours ago

prcsidcnt

钟朱莲． @roseulmary noo, that's okay seulgi noona 👀🖤 the last movie i watched was Trolls World Tour, and i was surprised t… https://t.co/D1Bi1cAoWO 2 hours ago

ChelleB36

Michelle Barrett Family Movie Night! Enter to #win @Trolls World Tour via @longwait4bella #TrollsWorldTour #Giveaway Ends 7/21 US https://t.co/Z5YqefT8pn 2 hours ago

Wiladkovich_ES

Queenofitall🌹 Ok... So I've seen The New Trolls World Tour Movie twice now. Lol..... Great musical score & animation! Total Fun! 3 hours ago

Hey_DylanH

Dylan I would pay at least $100 for a new children’s movie not named Trolls World Tour to be made available on my Apple T… https://t.co/HexbbTQWN4 4 hours ago

cammeomurray

CAMMEO HEAD TO TOE {#Ad} You know those movies that just mesmerize your kids? Trolls 2 World Tour is totally THAT movie 😯🤘⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We jus… https://t.co/8V90KWpZRl 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - The Funk Trolls Sing "It's All Love" [Video]

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - The Funk Trolls Sing "It's All Love"

TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - The Funk Trolls Sing "It's All Love" Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:27Published
Trolls World Tour Film Clip - Pop Village Go After Poppy [Video]

Trolls World Tour Film Clip - Pop Village Go After Poppy

Trolls World Tour Film Clip - Pop Village Go After Poppy - Biggie (James Corden) and the rest of Pop Village decide to go find Poppy (Anna Kendrick)! Plot synopsis: Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick),..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:41Published
Trolls World Tour movie - bonus clip - All Star Cast [Video]

Trolls World Tour movie - bonus clip - All Star Cast

Trolls World Tour movie - bonus clip - All Star Cast - e director and producers of Trolls World Tour talk about how Sam Rockwell fully embraced his character Hickory during his recording..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:32Published