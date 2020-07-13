Global  
 

Naya Rivera's cause of death confirmed as drowning.
Video Credit: Bang Media World
Naya Rivera's cause of death confirmed as drowning.
Naya Rivera's cause of death has been confirmed as drowning.
Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Naya Rivera’s Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

 No traumatic injuries or disease were found, the medical examiner said.
Cory Monteith Helped Naya Rivera, Says Kevin McHale [Video]

Cory Monteith Helped Naya Rivera, Says Kevin McHale

Content loading... “Glee” star Kevin McHale believes his late co-stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith shared a connection in life and death. The cast of the beloved musical comedy series was left reeling when Rivera’s body was found on Monday following a search for the star, who went missing last week during a lake trip in Southern California with her young son. The recovery of Rivera’s body just happened to fall on the seventh anniversary of Monteith’s death.

Remembering Naya Rivera: 'Landslide,' 'Smooth Criminal' and more of her best 'Glee' moments

 Naya Rivera knew how to jazz up a scene. We're looking back on some of her best moments and performances as Santana Lopez on "Glee."
Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Revealed

Naya Rivera's cause of death has been revealed, one day after the Glee star was confirmed dead by...
X-Ray and Full Autopsy Reveal Naya Rivera Died of Drowning

The cause of the 'Glee' star's death has been confirmed as drowning a day after her body was...
'Step Up: High Water' Cast Shares Clip of Naya Rivera Singing 'Amazing Grace' After Her Death Is Confirmed

Naya Rivera is being honored by her Step Up: High Water co-stars with a heartbreaking clip from the...
Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, officials say [Video]

Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, officials say

The cause of death for actress Naya Rivera has been ruled an accidental drowning one day after her body was found in Lake Piru, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

Lea Michele, Amber Riley & more Glee stars gather at lake to mourn Naya Rivera [Video]

Lea Michele, Amber Riley & more Glee stars gather at lake to mourn Naya Rivera

The cast of Glee is mourning Naya Rivera, who was found drowned exactly seven years after Cory Monteith's death.

Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character [Video]

Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character

Former 'Glee' guest star Demi Lovato has admitted she will "forever cherish" the opportunity to have played Naya Rivera's on-screen girlfriend in the musical comedy-drama series, as she paid tribute to..

