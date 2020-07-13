Naya Rivera's cause of death confirmed as drowning.

Content loading... “Glee” star Kevin McHale believes his late co-stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith shared a connection in life and death. The cast of the beloved musical comedy series was left reeling when Rivera’s body was found on Monday following a search for the star, who went missing last week during a lake trip in Southern California with her young son. The recovery of Rivera’s body just happened to fall on the seventh anniversary of Monteith’s death.
Former 'Glee' guest star Demi Lovato has admitted she will "forever cherish" the opportunity to have played Naya Rivera's on-screen girlfriend in the musical comedy-drama series, as she paid tribute to..