Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court oldest justice treated for possible infectionThe 87-year-old undergoes a procedure to clean out a bile duct stent in Baltimore's hospital.
BBC News
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infectionGinsburg's health has been the subject of conversation among court-watchers for years, and more so as President Trump's first term draws to a close.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Federal execution renews Supreme Court's divide over death penaltyJustice Sotomayor disputed the process by which courts weigh in while two other justices questioned whether the death penalty is constitutional.
USATODAY.com
No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment: SCNo one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while asking the government to consider framing..
IndiaTimes
Daniel Lewis Lee Executed: Government Carries Out First in 17 YearsHours after a 5-4 vote by the Supreme Court, Daniel Lewis Lee was put to death by lethal injection in Terre Haute, Ind., for his role in the 1996 murder of a..
NYTimes.com
