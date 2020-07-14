Global  
 

Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s
Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection

Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said.

Gavino Garay reports.

0
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. Justice Ginsberg underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court oldest justice treated for possible infection

 The 87-year-old undergoes a procedure to clean out a bile duct stent in Baltimore's hospital.
BBC News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

 Ginsburg's health has been the subject of conversation among court-watchers for years, and more so as President Trump's first term draws to a close.
USATODAY.com

Federal execution renews Supreme Court's divide over death penalty

 Justice Sotomayor disputed the process by which courts weigh in while two other justices questioned whether the death penalty is constitutional.
USATODAY.com

No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment: SC

 No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while asking the government to consider framing..
IndiaTimes

Daniel Lewis Lee Executed: Government Carries Out First in 17 Years

 Hours after a 5-4 vote by the Supreme Court, Daniel Lewis Lee was put to death by lethal injection in Terre Haute, Ind., for his role in the 1996 murder of a..
NYTimes.com

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted...
Seattle Times


US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg taken to hospital

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay in...
Belfast Telegraph


