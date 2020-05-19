Global  
 

Former VA Nursing Assistant Cops To Murdering Seven Patients
Video Credit: Wochit News
A former nursing assistant in West Virginia admitted in court on Tuesday to intentionally killing seven patients.

Reta Mays was a nursing assistant at the Louis A.

Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

According to HuffPost, Mays was charged with seven counts of second-degree murder, for administering fatal doses of insulin to her victims. She was also charged with one count of assault with the intent to commit the murder of an eighth person.

Mays faces life sentences for each murder.

