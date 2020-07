Beloved Mythbusters Host Grant Imahara Dead At 49

Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara died on Monday at the age of 49.

According to Gizmodo, Imahara reportedly died of a sudden brain aneurysm.

The outpouring of grief over Imahara’s death on social media was immediate.

There’s no indication yet that Imahara’s death was anything but a sudden tragedy, with no link to COVID-19.

Both grieving friends and grateful viewers shared stories of how much he meant to them.