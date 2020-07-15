Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Valley DJ, DJ Steel, dies from coronavirus
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Valley DJ, DJ Steel, dies from coronavirus
Valley DJ, DJ Steel, dies from coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheShowWontGoOn

The Show Won't Go On KRIS CHUPP was DJ STEEL, the entertainment director and resident DJ at local Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row locations… https://t.co/chn5baMtCD 10 hours ago

CarolynEast2

East2West 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump Kris Chupp, AZ Died of Covid-19 on July 12. Phoenix DJ who worked under the name "DJ Steel" & also… https://t.co/tE9sEAcGGA 19 hours ago

ralphamsden

Ralph Amsden RT @suerthjessica: Kris Chupp, known as DJ Steel, died on July 12 after being in an Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19. https://t.co/uZi2alTL… 22 hours ago

suerthjessica

Jessica Suerth Kris Chupp, known as DJ Steel, died on July 12 after being in an Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19. https://t.co/uZi2alTLWX 22 hours ago

CarolynEast2

East2West 🇺🇸 Kris Chupp, AZ Died of Covid-19 on July 12. Phoenix DJ who worked under the name "DJ Steel" & also owned a mechanic… https://t.co/21x6ZHMzG5 22 hours ago

wdmlg

Megan 💔 DJ Steel 💔 Valley DJ dies from complications of COVID-19 https://t.co/FVhtzQnK6l via @12News 23 hours ago

ExuberantPress

Exuberant Press Rest in peace DJ Kris Steel. Arizona lost one of it's own resident DJs to corona virus. Please let this be a lesson… https://t.co/FtE3GMxYl1 1 day ago