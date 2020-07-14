Global  
 

Death Of 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Ruled Accidental Drowning
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:47s
The Ventura County Medical Examiner's office confirmed "Glee" actress Naya Rivera accidentally drowned in Lake Piru days before her body was found.

