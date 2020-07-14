|
Death Of 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Ruled Accidental Drowning
The Ventura County Medical Examiner's office confirmed "Glee" actress Naya Rivera accidentally drowned in Lake Piru days before her body was found.
“Glee” actress Naya Rivera has died following an accident at Lake Piru near Los Angeles, Calif....
FOXNews.com - Published
Glee actress Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru by accident, an autopsy by the Ventura County Medical...
Independent - Published
The cast of Glee is speaking out with touching tributes for the late actress Naya Rivera, who played...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •PinkNews
Kevin McHale On The Glee Stars
Kevin McHale believes his late 'Glee' co-star Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera on the anniversary of his death.
Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 01:27Published
