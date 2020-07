Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting there are now 4,273 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

ALMOST300 OF THOSE NEW CASES -- AREFROM PIMA COUNTY -- BRINGINGTHE COUNTY'S TOTAL TO OVER 12THOUSAND.

HALF -- OF ALL CASESIN THE STATE -- AND ALMOSTHALF OF THE CASES IN PIMACOUNTY -HAVE BEEN REPORTED INPEOPLE BETWEEN THE AGES OF 20AND 44.

BUT THAT AGE GROUP--ONLY MAKES UP ABOUT 22PERCENT OF HOSPITALIZATIONS INTHE STATE.

ALMOST 200 I-C-UBEDS -- ARE STILL AVAILABLE INARIZONA-- THAT'S ABOUT 12PERCENT.AS COVID-19 COUNTS GROW -- THESTATE OF ARIZONA HAS TO PLAN