LED TO ANOTHER CONVENTION BEINGCANCELED.THE "A-B-C KIDS EXPO" WILL NOTCOME TO TOWN IN SEPTEMBER.YOU'RE LOOKING AT VIDEO FROMLAST YEAR'S EVENT.THE A-B-C BOARD CHAIRMANSAID...THEY WERE PREPARED TO FOLLOWSAFETY MEASURES FOR THE EXPO..BEFORE THE INCREASE IN CASES.THE TRADE SHOW WILL NOW GOVIRTUAL.A CRIME ALERT....TONIGHT..A C-C-S



Related videos from verified sources Global gaming expo cancelled due to COVID-19



The coronavirus is impacting more major events throughout the valley. The latest casualty is the Global Gaming Expo, scheduled for October 5 through October 8. G2E typically brings in 30,000 attendees.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 5 days ago Hillsborough parents, teachers advise on virtual learning ahead of new school year



Next week, parents in Hillsborough County will make their final decision on how to send their kids back to school: if not face-to-face, students will need to go digital. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:53 Published 6 days ago Putting your kids on the road to financial success



A lot of recent high school graduates are wondering if taking on tens of thousands of dollars in debt is worth it for college during a pandemic. College loans are a good way to help young adults build.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:47 Published 6 days ago