Jeff Sessions won't be getting his old job back (at least not for another six years).

Sessions won't be getting his old job back - at least not for another 6 years..

Republican voters headed to the polls today to decide the party's primary run-off race for u.s. senate.

The race pitted former u.s. attorney general and senator from alabama, jeff sessions, against former auburn and ole miss head football coach tommy tuberville.

And coach tuberville has another win to add to his record after defeating sessions.

Sessions held the senate seat for 20 years, before resigning to join president trump's administration as u.s. attorney general.

He was forced to resign after getting on the president's bad side for recusing himself from the investigation into russian meddling with the 20-16 election.

Trump endorsed tuberville in the race.

Tuberville faces the incumbent doug jones who came out on top of a crowded field in the special election to replace sessions.




