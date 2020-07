Search and Rescue in the canyon for missing person Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:05s - Published 6 minutes ago Search and Rescue in the canyon for missing person 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONTINUING TO FOLLOWBREAKING NEWS OUT OF THE KERNRIVER CANYON....KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIESAND SEARCH ANDRESCUE CREWS RESPONDING TO AREPORT OF A PERSON IN THERIVER.HERE IS A MAP OF WHERE IT ISREPORTEDLY HAPPENING -- ASYOU CAN SEE IT IS NEAR HIGHWAY178 AND RANCHERIA ROAD.ACCORDING TO THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE -- THEY RECEIVED AREPORT OF A POSSIBLE PERSON INTHE WATER AROUND 5-15 THISEVENING.OFFICIALS WERE TOLD SOMEONE WENTMISSING IN T WATER.DEPUTIES AND SEARCH AND RESCUECREWS RESPONDED TOTHE KERN RIVER IN THE CANYON.IT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY --AND WE'LL BRING YOUUPDATE ON AIR AND ONLINE ON TURNTO 23 DOT COM.MEANWHILE -- OUR TOP STORYT





