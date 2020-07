Dodger Fans Can Attend 2020 Season Via $149 Cutouts Of Themselves Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:29s - Published 1 week ago Dodger Fans Can Attend 2020 Season Via $149 Cutouts Of Themselves Dodger fans are now able to attend the shortened 2020 season by purchasing a cutout of themselves that will help fill the seats at Dodger Stadium. 0

