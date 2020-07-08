Global  
 

U.S.-Canada border closure extended by another month until August 21
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:04s - Published
U.S.-Canada border closure extended by another month until August 21

U.S.-Canada border closure extended by another month until August 21

The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed until August 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News is reporting.

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended for another 30 days, say officials

CBC News has confirmed that the deal to restrict travel across the Canada-U.S. border will be...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Talks to extend Canada-U.S. border closure 'ongoing,' Trudeau says after call with Trump

With just one week to go until the current Canada-U.S. border closure agreement expires, Prime...
CTV News - Published


