Local businesses adjust to nationwide coin shortage Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:02s - Published 4 minutes ago Local businesses adjust to nationwide coin shortage First, it was toilet paper, then hand sanitizer, and now a coin shortage is the latest way the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted something normally taken for granted. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CHALLENGE AGAINST DAEPISENATOR, DOUG JONES.FIRST, IT WAS TOILET PAPER ANDNOW HAND SANITIZER.NEW AT 10:00, EMILYLUXEN SAYSNOW THE SHORTAGE IS CASH.THIS COULD AFFECT YOUR SHOPPING.