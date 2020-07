Miami-Dade Under Microscope For Being The So-Called 'New Epicenter' Of The COVID-19 Crisis Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:43s - Published 3 minutes ago Miami-Dade Under Microscope For Being The So-Called 'New Epicenter' Of The COVID-19 Crisis CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the governor's roundtable discussion with county mayors. 0

