Commission votes to allow housing on Beverly Hills fire site
The Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday to approve plans for Memorial Point, a mixed-use residential development planned on the former Beverly Hills Supper Club site.

NEW AT 11 -- THE CAMPBELLCOUNTY ZONING COMMISSION VOTESTO ALLOW DEVELOPMENT ON THEFORMER SITE OF THE BEVERLYHILLS SUPPER CLUB.165 PEOPLEDIED IN A MASSIVE FIRE THEREMORE THAN 43 YEARS AGO."NOW, A DEVELOPER WANTS TOBUILD ON THE LAND.

AND TONIGHTDOZENS GATHERED AT A PUBLICMEETING TO SHARE THEIRCONCERNS."WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERKRISTEN SWILLEY TAKES USINSIDE THE CASES PRESENTEDTONIGHT -- FOR AND AGAINST THEPROJECT.THE DEVELOPMENT WOULD INCLUDEA MEMORIAL PARK IN HONOR OFTHE VICTIMS OF THE SUPPER CLUBFIRE, BUT IT MAY NOT BEPUBLICLY ACCESSIBLE.

AND THATIS A DEAL BREAKER FOR MANYOTHERWISE IN FAVOR OF THEZONING CHANGE NEEDED TO MOVETHE PROPOSALFORWARD."We had a line where we pulledpeople out and it got to thepoint where anytime they weregetting fresh air they justdied."IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THEHAPPIEST DAY OF DARLAMCCOLLISTER'S LIFE.

MAY 28,1977 TURNED OUT TO BE ONE OFTHE MOSTTRAGIC."They said after we put thefire out, we'll bring you backin.

As you know, we never wentbackin."MCCOLLISTER AND MANY OTHERSHERE NOT ARE OPPOSED TO THEMEMORIAL POINT DEVELOPMENTTHAT COULD OCCUPY THE FORMERSITE OF THE BEVERLY HILLSSUPPER CLUB.

BUT SHE SAYS THEMEMORIAL HAS TO BE PUBLIC.UNDER THE CURRENT PROPOSAL,ACCESS WOULD BE CONTROLLED BYTHE HOMEOWNERSASSOCIATION."I think there's some peoplewho may come here more oftenthan they might go to a gravesite because they feel moreconnected to the peoplethey're missing andloving."PROPONENTS OF THE 65 MILLIONDOLLAR RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENTARGUE THE LAND WILL EVENTUALLYBE DEVELOPED NO MATTER WHATAND THIS COMBINATION OFHOUSES, APARTMENTS AND SENIORLIVING MAY BE THE BESTOPTION..."I'm here to tell you this isa great thing and I standbehindit."THE SITE IS CURRENTLYCLASSIFIED AS PROFESSIONALOFFICE USE AND THE DECISION TOREZONE AND ALLOW THE PROJECTTO MOVE FORWARD ULTIMATELYLIES IN THE HANDS OFSOUTHGATE'S CITYCOUNCIL.Memorial Point would takeabout five years to build.Pending the zoning change,construction is slated tobegin in fall of 2021.

InSouthgate...KristenSwilley...WCPO...9 News.




